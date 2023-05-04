India trashes USCIRF report, calls it misrepresentation of facts

New Delhi: India on Tuesday categorically trashed as “biased” and “motivated” a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that alleged “severe violations” of religious freedom in the country.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Commission continues to regurgitate such comments and India rejects the “misrepresentation of facts” which only serves to “discredit USCIRF itself”.
He also asked USCIRF to develop a better understanding of India, its plurality and its democratic ethos.
“The US Commission on International Religious Freedom continues to regurgitate biased and motivated comments about India, this time in its 2023 annual report,” he said.
“We reject such misrepresentation of facts which only serves to discredit USCIRF itself,” Bagchi added.
“We would urge USCIRF to desist from such efforts and develop a better understanding of India, its plurality, its democratic ethos and its constitutional mechanisms,” he said.
In its annual report on religious freedom, the USCIRF asked the US State Department to designate India as a “country of particular concern” on the status of religious freedom along with several other nations.
The USCIRF has been making similar recommendations to the State Department since 2020, which have not been accepted.
The recommendations of USCIRF are not mandatory for the State Department.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In its India section of the latest report, the USCIRF alleged that in 2022, religious freedom conditions in India continued to worsen.
The US Commission also urged the Biden administration to impose targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for “severe violations” of religious freedom in the country by freezing their assets.
It also recommended that Congress raise the issue of religious freedom during US-India bilateral meetings and hold hearings on it.
Also Read | Arunachal kidnapping case: Injured driver succumbs to bullet injuries
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- From Corona beer to coronation, the crown is branding fit for a king
- India does not adhere to IPCA protocols, says US report
- WTO needs to look at farm subsidy issue with open mind: Sitharaman
- India trashes USCIRF report, calls it misrepresentation of facts
- PDF to merge with NPP: Meghalaya CM
- Kids and screen time: an expert’s advice for parents and teachers