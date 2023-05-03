Mamata to address TMC mass outreach programme on Thursday

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to join party leader Abhishek Banerjee at the TMC’s ongoing mass outreach programme in Malda district on Thursday, a senior leader said.
Banerjee may leave for Malda later on Wednesday.
“The chief minister is likely to join the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool-ey Nabajowar (new wave in Trinamool) programme at Malda’s Englishbazar tomorrow. She may also address party leaders there,” the leader told PTI.
Abhishek Banerjee on April 25 commenced the party’s two-month-long outreach programme ahead of the panchayat polls.
