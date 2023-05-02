Govt appeals to citizens to identify talented achievers for Padma awards

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday appealed to all citizens to identify talented people whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be honoured with the Padma awards and recommend their names.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said online nominations, recommendations for the Padma awards 2024 to be announced on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024 have opened on May 1, 2023. The last date for nominations for Padma awards is September 15.

The nominations or recommendations for Padma awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognise “work of distinction” and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements, service in all fields, disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, etc, the statement said.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

The government is committed to transform Padma awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations, recommendations, including self nomination, the statement said.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society, it said.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the Padma awards portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in ).

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx, the statement said.

