IAF chief embarks on 4-day visit to Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday embarked on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka to explore ways to boost bilateral defence ties amid concerns in India over China’s attempts to expand its influence over the island nation.
Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is scheduled to meet with the top political and military leadership of the country.
The defence ministry said the IAF chief is scheduled to meet the Sri Lankan president and the prime minister, state minister of defence, chief of the defence staff, defence secretary and the commanders of the country’s air force, army and navy.
The Chief of Air Staff is visiting Sri Lanka following an invitation of the Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal SK Pathirana.
During the visit, he will also interact with student officers of Sri Lanka’s National Defence College and visit the Sri Lankan Air Force Academy.
“The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will enhance the existing professional ties and bonds of mutual cooperation between both the nations,” the defence ministry said in a statement.
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar visited Sri Lanka in December last year.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In August last year, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade paid a two-day visit to Sri Lanka during which India handed the island nation a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft.
The aircraft was given to Sri Lanka from the inventory of the Indian Navy to help the country meet its immediate security requirement.
India has been supporting various capacity building measures of the Sri Lankan defence forces, including providing indigenously constructed Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).
Also Read | SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Maharashtra, Gujarat have strong tries with Arunachal Pradesh: Governor
- Mizoram: MPCC president accepts treasurer’s resignation
- Manipur: 2 arrested with drugs worth over Rs 8 crore
- PM doing ‘Mann ki Baat’ while depriving Bengal of MGNREGA funds: TMC’s Abhishek
- Manipur: Israeli & UK metal bands to perform at ShiRock 2023
- IAF chief embarks on 4-day visit to Sri Lanka