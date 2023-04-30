IWPC urges government to take empathetic view on wrestlers' demands

New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Press Corps on Saturday urged the government to take an empathetic view of the issues raised by the protesting women wrestlers demanding a probe against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.
In a statement, the IWPC said it stands in solidarity with the women wrestlers. It also deplored any form of harassment and sexual exploitation of women sportspersons.
“These women wrestlers have made our country proud and have been sitting on protest for several days now. As women sports professionals, they need to be
supported and encouraged,” it said.
“We urge the government to take complete and empathetic cognisance of their
issues in the interests of a speedy, impartial and fair investigation,” it added.
The country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, launched a second round of protest against Singh, who is also a BJP MP, at Jantar Mantar on Sunday over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.
As the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers grew, Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.
