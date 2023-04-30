Fabry disease: Advocacy group seeks Health Ministry's intervention

New Delhi: An advocacy group has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to issue guidelines to the Centres of Excellence (CoEs) to provide equal weightage to all notified disease conditions, including Fabry disease, under the updated National Policy for Rare Diseases.
As the world commemorated April as Fabry disease awareness month, the patients of this rare yet treatable disease in India are staring at a bleak future, the Lysosomal Storage Disorders Society of India said.
Fabry disease is a part of rare diseases classified under group 3 (a) in the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021. It is caused by enzyme deficiencies, affecting the functioning of the heart and kidneys.
The diagnosis rate of Fabry remains low, largely due to low awareness, and the manifestation of its symptoms normally happens in the 30s or 40s.
Studies on Fabry patients in India have shown that untreated males and females have a reduced life expectancy of 20 years and 10 years, respectively, due to progressive renal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular complications, the group said in its letter.
The estimated prevalence of Fabry disease is 1/40,000 to 1/1,17,000 live births. However, there are examples in India wherein patients upon receiving timely treatment continue to lead normal lives.
“Sir, we would also like to inform that DGCI approved treatment for Fabry disease is available in India since last two decades. The annual cost in INR for a Fabry patient weighing 10 kg is approximately Rs 20 lakh.
“However, none of the six Fabry disease patients shortlisted for treatment on Ministry of Health’s crowd-funding portal has been put on treatment, despite the availability of Rs 50 lakh financial support for treatment of all rare disease patients. Fabry patients and their families have drawn our attention towards the indifference shown by CoEs in shortlisting them for treatment,” the letter said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Without institutional support, these patients, predominantly belonging to weaker sections of society, had little chances of survival.
“Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should issue necessary guidelines to the CoEs to provide equal weightage to all notified disease conditions, including Fabry disease under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021,” the letter stated.
Also Read | Covid-19: 7,171 new cases recorded in India
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Social media scatters your brain, and you buy stuff you don’t need
- Heat waves set to return to eastern India in May, says IMD
- Fabry disease: Advocacy group seeks Health Ministry’s intervention
- Unravelling DNA’s structure: a landmark achievement whose authors were not fairly credited
- US to modernise H-1B visa filing over fraud, abuse in digital lottery system
- UN condemns Taliban’s ban on women from working for UN Afghanistan