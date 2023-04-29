Galwan hero's wife becomes Army officer; posted to eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant, officials said on Saturday.
She has been posted to a frontline base along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said
Lt Singh on Saturday completed her one-year training at the Chennai-based Officers Training Academy (OTA).
Naik Singh was from the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment and he was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 2021.
“Woman Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Late Naik(Nursing Assistant) Deepak Singh, #VirChakra(Posthumous) got commissioned into #IndianArmy after completing her training from #OTA #Chennai,” the Army tweeted.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It said Deepak Singh made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan Valley clashes.
Also Read | China admits 4 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Ki Kowa, Dosti: A mildly entertaining comedy with stellar performances
- Galwan hero’s wife becomes Army officer; posted to eastern Ladakh
- Indian-origin businessman in UK convicted of COVID loan fraud
- Assam engineers’ forum lauds HC order on electricity safety measures
- India-China ties ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts by Beijing: Jaishankar
- Manipur violence: Cong blames BJP for ‘bulldozing’ indigenous rights