International Gita Mahotsav to be held in Australia from Apr 28-30

Chandigarh: This year’s International Gita Mahotsav will be held in Sydney in Australia during April 28-30, the Haryana government said here.
“The Gita Mahotsav is a grand celebration of the timeless wisdom of the Bhagvad Gita. The event brings together people from all walks of life,” the government statement said on Sunday.
The annual international festival, which has over the years been held in Kurukshetra during November-December, is being held abroad over the past years.
The last few editions of the festival were held in Mauritius, England, and Canada.
The IGM 2023 is being hosted in Australia jointly by the Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA) and Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) in collaboration with a few other organisations, the statement said.
The state government had on Saturday held a painting competition, Gita recital, and essay writing competition ahead of the three-day event in Australia.
