850-900 million Indians likely to live in urban areas by 2050: Minister

New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that India is likely to have 850-900 million people living in urban areas by 2050, pointing out that urbanisation is taking place at a fast pace.
The Union housing and urban affairs minister said the challenges for urban sectors are changing.
“Urbanisation is taking place at a faster pace. Every minute, 20-30 people are coming (to urban areas). By 2050, India is likely to see 850-900 million people living in urban spaces,” Puri told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
He said that a lot of this will happen autonomously with private investments, but housing finance assumes greater importance.
On Tuesday, he addressed a gathering at the 53rd foundation day of the Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The minister also stressed that urban schemes such Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Swachh Bharat Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) are nearing maturity and all of them are doing well.
According to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, more than 1.2 crore houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-Urban, with more than 1.1 crore houses already grounded and 73.45 lakh houses already delivered to beneficiaries.
Also Read | Over 400 parents of LGBTQIA++ write to CJI over marriage equality
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nepal bans 2 FlyDubai managers from entering TIA over bird-hit rumour
- Artificial intelligence helps scientists detect exoplanet
- Kaziranga National Park to be closed for tourists from May
- WB: Mob sets police station afire to protest girl’s death in Kaliaganj
- Arunachal: At Commonwealth meet, assembly speaker bats for cooperation
- 850-900 million Indians likely to live in urban areas by 2050: Minister