SC must let legislature decide on same-sex marriage, says lawyers' body

New Delhi: The coordination committee of all district court bar associations of Delhi said on Monday the issue of same-sex marriage being heard by the Supreme Court should instead be decided the legislature.
The apex court is hearing a clutch of petitions seeking legal sanction for marriage between homosexual couples.
In a resolution, the committee said the social ramifications of the ongoing proceedings before the SC are colossal and have the potential for an unintended impact on the social fabric.
“It is important that issues that have the potential to affect society at large are discussed and debated in the Parliament where elected representatives can take into account the views and concerns of their constituents,” the resolution said.
It said the issue is deeply entrenched in societal norms, values, and beliefs and a decision made in isolation, without the benefit of the view of the society, is likely to be ineffective and may even be counterproductive.
The resolution also said the issue required careful consideration and public debate.
“The regulation and legalization of marriage can only be determined by the legislature through due legislative process, which involves consultation with all relevant stakeholders as the legislative body reflect the collective wisdom and conscience of the nation and take into account cultural values, social standards, and other factors that define acceptable human behaviour when making decisions about regulating, permitting, or prohibiting human relationships,” it added.
The issue cannot be adjudged by means of judicial interpretations because it requires a more extensive consultation process, the resolution added.
“This issue should be referred to parliament, where a more extensive consultation process can take place,” it added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It said the matter required a wide consultative process and cannot be encompassed within the limited judicial adjudicatory precincts. Therefore, it said, judicial intervention in the matter is not advisable.
“There is no gainsaying that the legislature, while drafting the various laws pertaining to marriage, never envisaged the issue of marriage between same sexes. Hence, any judicial endeavour to interpret the legislative intent’, when none existed, would be rendered nugatory,” it added.
Also Read | PM Modi asks sports ministers to provide quality infra to athletes
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal’s Millo Sunka wins Best Actress at Int’l Film Festival
- Three with alleged links to Ansarul Bangla arrested in Assam
- Chin rockstar Benjamin Sum’s ‘Aadhar’ card fuels refugee debate in Mizoram
- Meghalaya: Chief Electoral Officer reviews Sohiong poll preparations
- Malaria cases fell 75% compared to 2014: Tripura CM Manik Saha
- SC must let legislature decide on same-sex marriage, says lawyers’ body