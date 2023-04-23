India carries out maiden flight-test of sea-based ballistic missile defence interceptor

New Delhi: India has successfully carried out the maiden flight trial of an endo-atmospheric interceptor missile from a ship off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal as part of its ambitious ballistic missile defence programme.
The defence ministry said the purpose of the trial of the sea-based missile on Friday was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat, thereby elevating India into an elite club of nations having such a capability.
The BMDs are capable of intercepting incoming long-range nuclear missiles and hostile aircraft including AWACS (airborne warning and control systems).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful demonstration of the capabilities of the ship-based ballistic missile defence (BMD) system.
“The DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal on April 21,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said the DRDO has already successfully demonstrated the capabilities of land-based BMD system to neutralise ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries.
“The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having naval BMD capability,” it said.
India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth’s atmospheric limits.
The endo-atmospheric missiles are the ones that operate within the earth’s atmosphere that covers an altitude below 100 kilometers. The exo-atmospheric missiles are capable of completing missions in the upper-most region of the earth’s atmosphere, according to experts.
The range of the missile defence system tested on Friday is not immediately known.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In November, India successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 that is capable of engaging many different types of targets.
The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both “low exo-atmospheric” and “endo-atmospheric” interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.
Also Read | India enhanced overall military capability in 2022
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura BJP to go ‘paperless’ in 2024 Lok Sabha
- Assam: Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Tinsukia, 2 dead
- Beef: what your nemesis reveals about you
- Assam Police issues notice to IYC chief over harassment allegations
- India carries out maiden flight-test of sea-based ballistic missile defence interceptor
- Amritpal Singh reaches Assam, sent to Dibrugarh jail