India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature.

On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/c1qgSU76IG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

“On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature,” Modi said in a tweet.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Also Read | PM Modi greets people on Eid

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









