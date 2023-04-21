India, Thailand review defence ties during 8th Defence Dialogue in Bangkok

New Delhi: The eighth India-Thailand Defence Dialogue was held in Bangkok on Thursday, during which both the sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing bilateral defence cooperation.

The meeting was co-chaired by Special Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Nivedita Shukla Verma and Deputy Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Defence, Thailand, Gen Nuchit Sribunsong, according to an official statement issue here.

“During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries,” the Defence Ministry statement said.

The progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives was reviewed.

The co-chairs identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry, maritime security and multinational cooperation, it said.

Thailand expressed confidence in the capability of Indian defence industry. The two chairs also articulated steps in the direction of emerging areas of cooperation and issues pertaining to global commons, the statement said.

During the visit, the Special Secretary also called on Permanent Secretary for Defence of Ministry of Defence, Thailand, Gen Sanitchanog Sangkachantra, it added.

