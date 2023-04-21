India leading global fight against climate change: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: India is standing at the forefront of global efforts to fight climate change with per capita emissions about one-third of the global average, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday at the leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate hosted virtually by US President Joe Biden.
Leaders and ministers of 20 major economies including China, the European Commission, and the United Kingdom joined the meeting.
The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, highlighted the urgency for climate action and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global call for lifestyle for environment (LiFE), said the environment ministry in a statement.
All MEF leaders recognized climate change as a significant challenge and emphasized the need for joint action, it said.
Yadav highlighted the steps being taken in India to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including in sectors like energy, transport, shipping, hydrofluorocarbons, and carbon capture utilization and storage.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He also supported proposed efforts to strengthen the financial capacity of multilateral development banks to address global challenges, including poverty reduction and sustainable development goals.
Also Read | Almost 90% of Indians more vulnerable to food shortages: study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Big B to Yogi: Twitter sheds verified blue ticks over subscription fee
- SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in history in explosive debut
- India leading global fight against climate change: Bhupender Yadav
- Dalai Lama speaks of compassion, wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
- Research shows nearly half the world’s language diversity is at risk
- CPI(M) will take initiatives to rejuvenate party organisation in Tripura: Chowdhury