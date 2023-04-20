New Delhi: As India became the most populous country in the world, UN projections estimate that the country’s population is expected to grow for the next three decades after which it will begin declining.
India has surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, according to the latest UN data.
China now has a population of 142.57 crore, thus being the second most populous country, the UN world population dashboard showed.
According to experts, India has achieved the replacement level of fertility but the population will grow due to momentum phenomenon.
Replacement level fertility is the level of fertility at which a population exactly replaces itself from one generation to the next.
The UN analysis stated that India’s population is expected to grow for the next three decades after which it will start declining.
According to the United Nations’ World Population Prospects-2022, India’s population by 2050 is expected to rise to 166.8 crore while China’s population would dip to 131.7 crore.
According to the UNFPA, the size of elderly population will nearly double to touch 192 million by 2030, largely in southern and western states.
“By 2050, every fifth Indian will be an elderly person, hence planning for this
segment also deserves equal attention. The health and economic security of the elderly will need to gain primacy,” the UNFPA had said.
The population demographics of India vary from state to state. Kerala and Punjab have an ageing population while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have a young population, UN analysis has revealed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Andrea Wojnar, the representative for United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India and the country director for Bhutan, said, “India’s 1.4 billion people must be seen as 1.4 billion opportunities.”
“As the country with the largest youth cohort — its 254 million youth (15-24 years) — can be a source of innovation, new thinking and lasting solutions.
“The trajectory can leapfrog forward if women and girls, in particular, are equipped with equal educational and skill building opportunities, access to technology and digital innovations, and most importantly with information and power to fully exercise their reproductive rights and choices,” she said.
Also Read | Poor diet linked to 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes globally: Study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months
- Women reservation in ULB, govt job viva-voce marks need further discourse: Nagaland minister
- Yash Chopra’s wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74
- Wilmar Jordan’s four-goal blitz propels NorthEast United to semi-finals
- Army soldier dies rescuing fellow jawans in Arunachal; cremated with full military honours
- Assam provincialises 422 tea garden-managed schools