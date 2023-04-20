India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

New Delhi: India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Wednesday.
They said the ground situation in that country is very tense and movement of people is very risky at this stage.
Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.
The sources said India’s priority is safety of movement and well being of individuals wherever they are located.
They said that the Quartet countries of the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a key role in Sudan and India is engaging them accordingly.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The sources said both the foreign ministers assured Jaishankar of their practical support on the ground.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
India is also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan.
The sources said the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Sudanese capital Khartoum are continuously monitoring the situation in the African country.
“Concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details,” the source cited above said.
Also Read | WTO panel rules against India’s import duties in dispute with EU, Japan
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How our brain copes with unconscious decisions every day
- Remote Tripura State Rifle camps being electrified with solar energy
- Antarctica’s heart of ice skipped a beat. Time to take our medicine
- Urgent action needed for poor air quality in South-Asian countries: ICIMOD
- Psychedelics may work better than antidepressants for cancer patients
- Population anxieties have seeped into many Indians: UNFPA