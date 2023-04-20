Bengal: Comprehensive tiger estimation report to be out in July

Kolkata: A comprehensive tiger estimation report of West Bengal to be released in July is expected to throw light on the “real situation” about the population of big cats in three forest reserves of north Bengal, a top wildlife official said on Wednesday.
A detailed analysis will reveal if the three forest reserves – Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, Neora Valley National Park and Buxa Tiger Reserve – can be classified as tiger reserves or described as places with a floating population of big cats, Bengal’s chief wildlife warden Debal Roy said.
“We will give details in the comprehensive tiger estimation report of the state which will come out by July. As of now I can only say the findings at the three places in north Bengal is encouraging. There had been indications about the presence of tigers in these areas for a long, especially in Neora Valley National Park. Now there is reason to believe it is true,” Roy told PTI.
Several anti-poaching measures taken by the forest department in the last few years and a sustained public awareness campaign, involving locals, are now yielding results, the official said.
“A detailed analysis will give a comprehensive idea about the real situation,” the chief wildlife warden said.
Earlier tiger estimation reports had highlighted the concentration of big cats in the Sunderbans where the last census put the figure at 100 based on camera trap technique.
Roy said the wide prey base and the conducive habitat contributed to the sustained growth of tigers, especially in the Sunderbans.
“In Sunderbans, there is a wide and uniform distribution of deer and the forest department regularly releases deer in the Sajnekhali deer reserve area. There is also a significant significant population of wild pigs in the Sunderbans which help in creating an eco-system,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
State Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick had earlier voiced dissatisfaction over the non-inclusion of the number of tigers in places such as Neora Valley National Park and Buxa Tiger Reserve in the all India report, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently.
Camera trap images had revealed the presence of big cats at Neora Valley National Park and Buxa Tiger Reserve. The tigers could have come from neighbouring Bhutan and Assam using a forested corridor dotted by rivers, the official said.
Also Read | IITs should have zero tolerance for discrimination: Edu minister
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months
- Women reservation in ULB, govt job viva-voce marks need further discourse: Nagaland minister
- Yash Chopra’s wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74
- Wilmar Jordan’s four-goal blitz propels NorthEast United to semi-finals
- Army soldier dies rescuing fellow jawans in Arunachal; cremated with full military honours
- Assam provincialises 422 tea garden-managed schools