Mumbai: Iconic consumer technology company Apple’s first retail store in the country became operational on Tuesday with chief executive Tim Cook opening its doors for customers.
Excitement levels were already very high over the last fortnight since the Cupertino, US-based company announced its store opening at a mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district here.
Amid loud cheering by the 100-odd staff members and others, Cook emerged from inside the shop to open the doors and personally welcomed guests.
The launch of the store in Mumbai will be followed by another one in New Delhi’s Saket on Thursday.
