India's mobile clinic initiative has lessons for world: UNICEF official

Panaji: Hailing India’s adoption of digital health services and novel methods for ensuring healthcare access in remote areas, a top UNICEF official said lessons learnt from the country on mobile clinics to mitigate transport barriers can be applied to insurgency-prone areas.

Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan Balaji, Senior Adviser Health, UNICEF-New York, told PTI that India has successfully implemented various mobile health initiatives, including routine immunisation of children.

Digital health measures have played a critical role in managing various aspects of life during the pandemic such as providing health services in remote areas and online educational interventions, he told PTI on the sidelines of the 2nd Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency which began in Goa on Monday.

During the pandemic, mobile services were deployed to provide information on immunisation, online consultations, COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), Balaji said.

For example, India has ensured every citizen receives a vaccine certificate through CO-WIN portal and this helps monitor progress.

“These mobile clinics were essential in providing traditional healthcare services in areas where access to healthcare facilities is low due to challenges of geography, climate, or recurring natural disasters,” he said.

“Mobile health clinics are also an effective way of mitigating transport barriers in many communities,” Balaji told PTI.

For instance, in flood-affected areas, a boat can transport medical workers to deliver immunisation services.

“Lessons learnt from India on having mobile clinic options to mitigate transport barriers can be applied to insurgency-prone areas like Afghanistan, where a modified scooter or auto rickshaw (called zaranj) can act as an emergency ambulance to transport pregnant women in labour to the nearest hospital,” Balaji told PTI.

He, however, pointed out that digital interventions in healthcare must address the issue of digital divide which is more significant for women since they constitute 67 per cent of the global health workforce.

“We must acknowledge the existence of a digital divide, where only some members of the community can access mobile phones and the internet. This divide is more significant for women who often have less access than male family or community members,” Balaji said.

Given that globally 67 per cent of the health workforce at all levels are women, digital interventions must address this issue, he said.

Balaji further said that digital health requires collaboration with other related sectors such as education, water, and sanitation.

Therefore, standards and concessional tariffs must be established for these applications across the board, and codes must be open-source to allow multiple countries to use them free with only limited customisation, he said.

The second health working group meeting will focus on further advancing on these objectives, Balaji said.

India’s G20 Presidency has prioritised three areas of health: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, including antimicrobial resistance (AMR); Strengthening Cooperation in the Pharmaceutical Sector; and digital health.

“These priorities are critical, especially in the post-pandemic era, where we must learn from past responses to make the world safer. We need to analyze what we have learnt, what is the progress we have made, identify where we could have done better, and address the gaps to improve our responses in future and make the world a safer place,” Balaji said.

The 2nd Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency is being held from 17th-19th April, 2023 in Goa. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations are participating.

