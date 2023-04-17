Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society: RSS chief

Burhanpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said missionaries take advantage of the situations wherein people feel the society is not with them, in an apparent reference to religious conversions.
He was addressing an event on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district, where he dedicated to the people the samadhi of Govindnath Maharaj.
“We don’t see our own people. We don’t go to them and ask them. But some missionary from thousands of miles away comes and lives there, eats their food, speaks their language and then converts them,” Bhagwat said.
Over the course of 100 years, people came to India to change everything, he said.
They have been working here for centuries, but failed to gain anything as our roots remained strong thanks to the efforts of our ancestors, Bhagwat said.
“Efforts are made to uproot them. So, the society should understand that deceit. We have to strengthen the faith,” he said. Deceptive people raise some questions about religion to waver the faith, he said, adding, “Our society never faced such people earlier, so people get sceptical…We have to remove this weakness.”
“Even after this, our society doesn’t waver. But people change when they lose faith and feel that the society is not with them,” Bhagwat said.
The RSS chief said an entire village in Madhya Pradesh became “sanatani” 150 years after locals got converted to Christianity as they got help from Kalyan Ashram (an RSS-backed voluntary organisation).
“We don’t need to go abroad to spread our faith as ‘sanatan dharma’ doesn’t believe in such practices. We need to remove the deviation and distortion of the Bharatiya traditions and faith here (in India) and strengthen the roots of our ‘dharma’,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Bhagwat also addressed a Dharma Sabha and visited Gurdwara Badi Sangat to pay obeisance. After visiting the gurdwara, he said Guru Granth Sahib is a source of inspiration for the Hindus.
On Monday, Bhagwat is scheduled to inaugurate the office building of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee at Saraswati Nagar and also address the Sangh volunteers in Burhanpur.
Also Read | India among top three markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society: RSS chief
- How the oldest known meteorite impact structure changed Earth’s crust
- Why are the poor shunned? The reasons are complicated
- Active Covid cases in country climb to 60,313
- Manipur: Gunfight between police, KIA militants in Churachandpur
- Assam: Body of rhino poacher on run found floating in Brahmaputra