Rahul Gandhi dares PM to make 2011 caste census data public

Kolar (K’taka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed.
The Congress leader claimed there are only 7 per cent other backward castes, Dalits and tribals as secretaries in the central government.
This is Gandhi’s first rally in Karnataka since he was disqualified from Parliament after being convicted in a defamation case last month.
The Congress-led UPA regime had compiled the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011. The reports from the census have been published except that of the caste data. The 50 per cent ceiling refers to Supreme Court judgments pointing out that the overall reservation in government jobs and education for various communities should not breach the mark although there are exceptions with some states crossing the figure.
“UPA in 2011 did the caste-based census. It has the data of all the castes. Mr Prime Minister, you talk of OBCs. Make that data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits and tribals are there in the country,” Gandhi said at the Congress’ ‘Jai Bharat’ election rally in Kolar in the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka polls.
Underlining the need to make the data public, he said if everyone has to become part of the development of the country, it is necessary to find out the population size of each community.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Please release the caste census data so that the nation knows how much is the population of OBCs, Dalits and tribals. If you don’t do this, then it is an insult to the OBCs. Also, remove the cap of 50 per cent on reservations,” Gandhi said.
The Congress leader also pointed out that the secretaries are the “backbones” of the Government of India but only 7 per cent from Dalit, tribal and OBC communities are appointed secretaries at the Centre.
“The biggest question is how many OBCs, tribals and Dalits are there in India. If we talk of money and power distribution, then the first step should be to find out the size of their population,” Gandhi explained.
Also Read | Land issue: Visva-Bharati hopeful Amartya Sen will respond to eviction notice by next week
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Rahul Gandhi dares PM to make 2011 caste census data public
- Narayan Prasad Saud set to become Nepal’s new foreign minister
- All edu institutions in Bengal to remain closed next week due to severe heat
- Adani is symbol of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi targeting PM
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie: watch it for how it represents gameplay
- Lack of awareness about contraception among reasons for population spike: Experts