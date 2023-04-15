BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Sibal on CBI summoning Kejriwal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the BJP over the CBI summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the ruling party wants to establish an “Opposition-free India” and is seeking to “malign” the image of leaders who stand up against it.
Sibal urged all Opposition parties to speak up in one voice against this “misuse” of probe agencies and asserted that it will be difficult to take on the BJP until all such parties stand together.
“They (the BJP) want an Opposition-free India and are targeting all Opposition leaders. We’ve seen how they have targeted Opposition chief ministers of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and other leaders,” he said in a statement.
Sibal also alleged that the BJP has misused provisions of the Tenth Schedule to topple elected governments.
The BJP wants to “malign” the image of Opposition leaders and is “misusing” the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate for it, he alleged.
That is why the ruling party knows how many seats they will get in advance, he added.
Sibal said he had predicted the action against Kejriwal as he was taking on the government and it was in line with the targeting of other Opposition leaders.
The CBI on Friday summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.
Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, “CBI summons Kejriwal, BJP says: Law on course. My take: Persecution on course!”
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.
He recently floated the non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’, aimed at fighting injustice.
According to the notice issued by the CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a conspiracy and confirmed that Kejriwal will appear before the agency on Sunday.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The BJP intensified its attack on AAP convenor Kejriwal, accusing him of being the “mastermind” of the alleged liquor policy scam as the CBI summoned him for questioning.
Also Read | Cong has to be at centre of coalition that takes on BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Heat wave to hit Sikkim as mercury soars across east India: IMD
- ‘Cause complete havoc’: SC to hear Centre’s plea against same-sex marriage
- Bengal school jobs scam: TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha arrested by CBI
- Development of border villages will lead to reverse migration: Arunachal CM
- Death toll from sunstroke at Maha event rises to 12
- Assam records 575% rise in tourist footfall; CM inaugurates Mayfair resort