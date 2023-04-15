Bengal govt encouraging green, clean fuel: Official

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is encouraging green and clean fuel to reduce emissions as a step towards embracing future mobility in the state, an official said on Friday.

Transport Department Secretary Saumitra Mohan said the government is also “proactive” in implementing emission norms effectively in the state.

Speaking at an event organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) here, Mohan said that the industry has been a key contributor to the economic progress of the country and an integral growth provider to the development process of West Bengal.

“The state government is also collaborating with dealers for enabling them to do hassle-free business in the region. Another key move made by the authorities is to reduce emissions by encouraging green and clean fuel as well as implementing emission norms thus marking a crucial step towards embracing future mobility,” Mohan said.

The dealers’ association’s West Bengal chairperson Soham Misra said the state government is requested to come out with the electric vehicle and scrappage policies which will spur growth in sales and replace old vehicles thus reducing pollution.

