India won't import butter, other dairy products; to tap domestic sector: Rupala

New Delhi: Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday made it clear that the country will not import dairy products like butter and the supplies will be improved with the help of huge untapped domestic sector.
“There is no truth in it (shortage of dairy products). No import will take place,” Rupala, who is incharge of ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
He said there is no shortage of milk in the country and the government is regularly monitoring.
“The demand has increased. We have huge untapped area, we will try to tap that…We will manage it properly and there is no need to worry,” he said and urged farmers and consumers not to worry about it.
On rise in retail prices of dairy products, the minister said there is no need to worry about the prices. Farmers are getting good rates.
