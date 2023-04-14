Give us 35 plus LS seats from Bengal in 2024: Amit Shah

Suri (WB): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to the people to ensure BJP’s victory in 35 seats out of the 42 in West Bengal in the next Lok Sabha polls, saying that the TMC government would not survive beyond 2025 if the target is achieved.

While lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government for running a “Hitler-like regime”, Shah said if the BJP returns to power in 2024 by winning more than 35 seats in the state, “no one would dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in the state”.

Violence broke out in various places of the state during the Ram Navami celebration earlier this month.

“Let me say it clearly that Narendra Modi will be the country’s Prime Minister again. In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, give us more than 35 seats from West Bengal, and I can assure you that the Mamata Banerjee government won’t survive beyond 2025,” Shah said while addressing a rally here in Birbhum district.

The Mamata Banerjee government is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026.

“Mamata Banerjee might dream of making her nephew the next CM, but the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be from the BJP. Only the BJP can fight and defeat the corrupt TMC,” he said.

Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek is TMC’s national general secretary and an MP.

The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 elections.

Shah’s comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which termed it as “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

