The Purvottar Bharat Parikrama, Indian Army’s pan North East Car Rally, finally reached its destination at Umroi Military Station on April 12 after covering 4000 Kms across 9 states (West Bengal, Sikkim and the seven sister states) in the past 20 days.

The Rally was flagged in by Governor of Meghalaya Shri Phagu Chauhan.

The Car Rally was joined by Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC (Retd) who delivered inspiring talks to the youth pan North East India and motivated them to contribute towards Nation Building.

The car rally was flagged off by Army Commander Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita on March 22, 2023, from Fort Williams, Kolkata. The rally passed through scenic routes and arduous terrain to include areas of North Sikkim and Se-la & Bum-la in Arunachal Pradesh, various War memorials, Schools/Colleges and many other historical locations pan North East. The rally has been showered with affection throughout its journey by the people of Northeast India.

In Nagaland, the rally was flagged in by Governor Shri La Ganesan to Rajbhawan at Dimapur. It was flagged off from Manipur by the Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh from Kangla Fort, Imphal.

The initiative aimed to promote national unity, camaraderie and national integration among people of different states, religions and cultures bringing together different sections of society and building a “New India” that is stronger and more prosperous. It also focussed on enhancing awareness about India’s rich history and cultural heritage among the youth of the region. The event was a great platform to showcase the cultural diversity of the Northeastern region and encourage tourism.

The event as part of the national project of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” was conducted in collaboration with North Eastern Council under the Department of North Eastern Region.

