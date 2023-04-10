CBI forms STF to investigate teachers recruitment scam in Bengal

Kolkata: The CBI has formed a special task force (STF) to speed up the ongoing investigation of the alleged teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal, a senior official of the probe body said on Monday.
The team will reach the city soon and begin the probe into the alleged scam, he said.
The STF will comprise seven senior officers – an SP, three DSPs, two inspectors and one SI drawn from New Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar.
“With there being developments in the teachers’ recruitment scam in Bengal almost daily we need more officers to deal with that. We had written to the Delhi headquarters recently and these officers will be joining the probe,” said a senior CBI official.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Former state minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in July last year by Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the SSC recruitment scam for his alleged involvement in it, is currently in jail custody at the Presidency correctional home.
Several officers of the education department and a couple of ruling Trinamool Congress leaders are also in custody for their alleged involvement in the scam.
Also Read | AI deboards unruly passenger for causing ‘physical harm’ to crew onboard Delhi-London flight
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: Male cat reportedly gives birth to female kitten
- Meghalaya: 112th edition of Shad Suk Mynsiem Festival ends
- Scamster held in Assam’s Hailakandi for trying to defraud in CM’s name
- No one can encroach even an inch of our land: Amit Shah in Arunachal
- NEW MUSIC MONDAY: Labrinth, Ashnikko & more
- Assam: Amit Shah to attend public meeting in Dibrugarh on Tuesday