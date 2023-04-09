India's tiger population in 2022 was 3,167, reveals latest census data released by PM

Mysuru: The tiger popular in India was 3,167 in 2022, revealed the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

According to the data, the tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

At the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, the Prime Minister also launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’, which will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, including tiger and lion.

He also released a booklet Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

