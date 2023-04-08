Let's spread love in society by adopting values of Jesus Christ: President on Easter eve

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Easter and said everyone should spread love and harmony in society by adopting the values of lord Jesus Christ and take a pledge for contributing to the nation’s development.

Celebrated as Jesus Christ’s resurrection, this festival of happiness is a symbol of love and compassion, she said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Jesus Christ gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice, the president said, adding that his life is an ideal example of compassion and sacrifice.

“Let us spread love and harmony in our society by adopting the values of Lord Jesus Christ and take a pledge for contributing to the development of the nation,” Murmu said.

The President has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Easter, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I convey my greetings to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christian community,” she has said in a message.

Also Read | President takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









