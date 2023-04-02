You've taken 'supari' to 'pick pockets' of people: Kharge to PM on essential meds price 'hike'

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a reported hike in prices of some essential medicines, saying he has taken “supari (contract)” to “pick pockets” of the people.

His attack came over media reports stating that 384 essential drugs and more than 1,000 formulations saw a hike of over 11 per cent effective April 1.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Mr. Modi, You have taken ‘supari’ to pick pockets of the people,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

His dig came a day after Prime Minister Modi said at an event in Bhopal that some people are hellbent to sully his image and they have given a “supari” (contract) for this purpose, colluding with certain people sitting in India and also outside the country.

Also Read | Never a better time for northeast states to settle border disputes

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









