VP Dhankhar's spouse awarded PhD for work on groundwater conservation.

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife Sudesh Dhankhar was on Sunday awarded a PhD in Economics for her work on sustainable development and ground water conservation in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.



The doctorate degree on “Sustainable Development – Assessment of Sustainability of Groundwater Resource and Irrigated Agriculture in Jhunjhunu District, Rajasthan” was awarded to Sudesh Dhankhar at a convocation ceremony at the Banasthali Vidhyapith.

The degree was handed over by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, sources close to the Dhankhar family said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A native of water-stressed Rajasthan, she has been actively involved in the field of water conservation, apart from working on other social issues such as women empowerment and minimising food wastage.

She enrolled for PhD at the Banasthali Vidyapith in September, 2013, and completed it on March 14, 2022.

Also Read | Bholaa: A poorly made beat-for-beat copy of the original

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









