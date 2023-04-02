S Venkat Narayan is FCC South Asia president again

New Delhi: Noted journalist S Venkat Narayan has assumed charge as president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) of South Asia for a two-year term.



Narayan, a multimedia journalist and a former executive editor of India Today, took over as FCC president on Saturday, the club said in a statement.

According to the FCC statement, Waiel SH Awwad from Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) took over as the club’s vice president and Prakash Nanda from The EurAsian Times, Canada, as secretary.

The ARD German TV’s P M Narayanan is the new treasurer of the club and Tawqeer Hussain from the Yomiyuri Shimbun, Japan, took over as the joint secretary.

Established in 1958, the FCC is a club of foreign and Indian journalists who are based in Delhi and cover South Asia as well as Tibet for the world’s leading newspapers, magazines, radio and television networks.

Narayan, who writes for The Island newspaper in Sri Lanka and broadcasts for several TV and radio networks abroad, was the first Indian to head the FCC in 1999. He then served the club for three more terms for a total of seven years, according to the FCC statement.

