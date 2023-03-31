Indore temple stepwell collapse death toll rises to 35
Rescue operation at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple

Indore: The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse rose to 35 on Friday, an official said.

The slab constructed on top of an ancient `bawdi’ or well collapsed during a ‘havan’ program held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday.

“So far 35 bodies have been recovered from the stepwell,” District Collector Dr Ilayaraja T told reporters.

The Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar where the tragedy took place had been constructed after covering the well about four decades ago.

