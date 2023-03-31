Indore temple stepwell collapse death toll rises to 35

Indore: The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse rose to 35 on Friday, an official said.

The slab constructed on top of an ancient `bawdi’ or well collapsed during a ‘havan’ program held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“So far 35 bodies have been recovered from the stepwell,” District Collector Dr Ilayaraja T told reporters.

The Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar where the tragedy took place had been constructed after covering the well about four decades ago.

Also Read | MP: 12 killed as roof of well collapses at Indore temple

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









