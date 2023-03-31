Indore: The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse rose to 35 on Friday, an official said.
The slab constructed on top of an ancient `bawdi’ or well collapsed during a ‘havan’ program held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday.
“So far 35 bodies have been recovered from the stepwell,” District Collector Dr Ilayaraja T told reporters.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar where the tragedy took place had been constructed after covering the well about four decades ago.
Also Read | MP: 12 killed as roof of well collapses at Indore temple
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Tea industry welcomes orthodox tea subsidy
- Tribal, non-tribal student bodies unite to fight illegal businesses in Mizoram
- Manipur: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to be showstopper for designer Naorem
- Not an imperial king: NY grand jury indicts ex-US Prez Donald Trump
- Indore temple stepwell collapse death toll rises to 35
- Assam CM Himanta felicitates Lovlina Borgohain