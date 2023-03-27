New Delhi: An American boy born to Mongolian parents has been appointed as the ’10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche’ by the 14th Dalai Lama. The title is reportedly the third highest rank in Tibetan Buddhism.

The exiled octogenarian, who has been living in Himachal Pradesh, was seen accompanied by the eight-year-old boy at a ceremony held on March 8 in Dharamshala. The eight-year-old US-born child has a twin brother and is the son of a university professor and the grandson of a former Mongolian member of parliament. However, these are unconfirmed reports and the real identity of the twin brothers has not been divulged by the Dharamsala-based Dalai Lama institution amid fears of attack by the Xi Jinping regime.

Attended by around 600 guests, including high-ranking Buddhist leaders from Mongolia, the ceremony has created a buzz among followers of Buddhism and is seen as a defiant move against the Xi Jinping regime, which stated that it will only recognise Buddhist leaders chosen by the Chinese government.

Clearly, the disagreement between the Dalai Lama and the Chinese regime will intensify after this anointing ceremony as the octogenarian has made it public that he will not reincarnate in China-occupied Tibet, leaving the option open that the 15th Dalai Lama could emerge from either the Himalayan Belt or anywhere outside China.

