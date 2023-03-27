A step-by-step guide to check Aadhaar-PAN Card link status

The IT department has made it compulsory to link your Aadhaar Card with your PAN Card by March 31, 2023.

Earlier, the Income Tax department said that the process is now mandatory under the Income Tax Act of 1961. It further stated that from April 1, all the unlinked PAN will become inoperative.

There is a link on the IT Department’s website where taxpayers can check if their PAN is linked to their Aadhaar.

How to check Aadhar-PAN Card link status online?

You can visit the Income Tax e-filing portal to check the status of the Aadhaar-PAN linking.

On the homepage, click Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status.

The page that opens will have two fields where the taxpayer needs to enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

After the server checks the status, a pop-up message will be displayed. If Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will read: “Your PAN is already linked to the given Aadhaar”.

If the two documents are not linked, the following message will appear on the screen: “PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ to link your Aadhaar with PAN”.

In case the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, you will see the message: “Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page.”

Alternatively, you can also check the status by logging into the Income Tax portal and completing the following steps:

After logging in, you will have to visit the ‘Dashboard’ on the homepage and click the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ option.

You can also go to ‘My Profile’ and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ option

If your Aadhaar is linked to your PAN, the Aadhaar number will be displayed. In case the two documents are not linked, ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ will be displayed

The website will also ask a check the status later if the request to link your Aadhaar with your PAN card is pending with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

