New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre here.

Modi also unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G R&D Test Bed.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

ITU is the United Nations’ specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs).

Headquartered in Geneva, it has a network of field offices, regional offices and area offices.

Speaking at inauguration of ITU Area Office & Innovation Centre in Delhi. Initiatives like 6G Test Bed & 'Call Before You Dig' app are also being launched. https://t.co/z6hRdeTPbB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2023

India signed a Host Country Agreement in March 2022 with ITU for establishment of an area office. The area office in India also envisaged to have an Innovation Centre embedded in it, making it unique among other area offices of ITU.

The area office, fully funded by India, is located on the second floor of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) building at Mehrauli in New Delhi.

It will serve India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran, enhancing coordination among nations and fostering mutually beneficial economic cooperation in the region, a statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bharat 6G Vision Document is prepared by Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) that was constituted in November 2021 with members from various ministries/departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardization bodies, telecom service providers and industry to develop road map and action plans for 6G in India.

The prime minister also launched ‘Call before u dig’ mobile app.

Also Read | OneWeb satellites one step away from offering space-based internet services across the world

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









