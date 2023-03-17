New Delhi: India on Thursday approved the capital acquisition of indigenously-developed military hardware worth Rs 70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan that is expected to significantly boost domestic defence manufacturing.



The approval to the procurement proposals was accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

The go-ahead to the fresh procurement proposals came amid the nearly three-year-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with China.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition amounting to Rs 70,584 crore and all the procurement will be made under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

A meeting of Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by RM Shri @rajnathsingh was held today. The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition amounting to Rs.70,584 Crores and all the procurement are under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) March 16, 2023

The total approval granted for capital acquisition in the financial year 2022-23 now stands at Rs 2,71,538 crore, of which 98.9 per cent will be sourced from Indian industries, the officials said.

“Such quantum of indigenous procurement will not only galvanize the Indian industries towards achieving the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) but also reduce India’s dependency on foreign vendors to a large extent,” Singh’s office tweeted.

Also Read | India doesn’t believe in giving sermons to nations in need of help: Rajnath

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









