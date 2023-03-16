India's exports dip 8.8 pc to USD 33.88 billion in February

New Delhi: India’s exports dipped in February for the third consecutive month by 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion against USD 37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.



Imports also declined by 8.21 per cent to USD 51.31 billion as against USD 55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year.

The country’s trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.43 billion in February.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During April-February this fiscal, however, the country’s overall merchandise exports rose by 7.5 per cent to USD 405.94 billion.

Imports during the period increased by 18.82 per cent to USD 653.47 billion.

Also Read | Govt sets target of defence manufacturing worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore by 2024-25

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









