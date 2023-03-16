FCRA licence of 1,827 NGOs cancelled in last 5 years: Govt

New Delhi: The government has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs for violation of laws in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.
Rai told Rajya Sabha that Section 32 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 provides for revision by the central government of any order passed in a proceeding against any association registered under the Act.
During 2018 to 2022, the FCRA registration certificates of 1,827 associations have been cancelled due to violation of the provisions of the Act and rules, he said in a written reply.
There were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations as on March 10, 2023.
Also Read | Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research
