New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force has earned Rs 325.67 crore for providing security services to private sector undertakings during the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.
Rai said in Rajya Sabha that according to the CISF Act, 1968, the force is deployed for security duties of private industrial undertakings on request on the basis of threat assessment.
Revenue earned and credited to the Consolidated Fund of India on account
of deployment of the CISF on security services for private sector undertakings
during last three years is: Rs 1,15,21,69,545 in 2021-22, Rs 1,11,54,96,912 in 2020-21, Rs 98,90,60,330 in 2019-21, he said replying to a written question.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The minister said the CISF also provides technical consultancy service to industrial
establishments and the revenue earned and credited to the consolidated fund of
India by way of consultancy fee from private sector during last three years is Rs 37,50,000.
Also Read | 177 CAPFs personnel died in line of duty in 3 years: Govt
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India had 12 of 15 most polluted cities in Central and South Asia in 2022: Report
- How Int’l law can protect people fleeing environmental disaster
- CISF earned over Rs 325 cr for security provided to pvt entities: Govt
- A dozen suspects linked with Pak-based terror handlers identified: NIA
- ‘Maths anxiety’ is a real thing. Here are 3 ways to help your child cope
- US discusses issuing work permits to those waiting for Green Card for over 5 yrs