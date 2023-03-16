A dozen suspects linked with Pak-based terror handlers identified: NIA

New Delhi: A dozen suspects having links with Pakistan-based terror handlers were identified, leading to multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday.

In June 2022, the NIA had registered a suo-moto case against Over Ground Workers and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their off-shoots, which were operating under pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani commanders or handlers.

“In follow up operations in 2022, searches were conducted at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua and one location in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab,” a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations during the raids conducted on Tuesday while further investigations are in progress.

The official said the case relates to a terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalize the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events or activities.

“The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in Jammu and Kashmir over cyber-space,” the spokesperson said, adding during investigations, 12 suspects were identified who were in touch with different Pakistan based handlers.

Searches were conducted at different locations belonging to the suspects across J&K and Punjab, the spokesperson said.

