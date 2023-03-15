436 personnel of CAPF died by suicide in three years: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 436 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and the BSF have died by suicide in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that a task force has been set up to identify relevant risk factors as well as relevant risk groups and suggest remedial measures for prevention

of suicides and fratricides in CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles — and the report of the task force is under preparation.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A total of 135 personnel died by suicide in 2022, 157 in 2021 and 144 in 2020, he said replying to a written question.

Also Read | India to showcase organic farming of Sikkim at B20 conference in Gangtok

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









