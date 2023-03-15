New Delhi: A total of 436 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and the BSF have died by suicide in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Rai said in Rajya Sabha that a task force has been set up to identify relevant risk factors as well as relevant risk groups and suggest remedial measures for prevention
of suicides and fratricides in CAPFs — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles — and the report of the task force is under preparation.
A total of 135 personnel died by suicide in 2022, 157 in 2021 and 144 in 2020, he said replying to a written question.
Also Read | India to showcase organic farming of Sikkim at B20 conference in Gangtok
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Electric locomotive speed trial held in Mendipathar Railway Station
- 436 personnel of CAPF died by suicide in three years: Govt
- Meghalaya: ADG, BSF takes stock of security at Indo-Bangla border
- Assam: Health dept keeps close watch on H3N2 situation in state
- 757 new liquor licences since 2016, Assam’s Excise revenue rises to 3,548 crore
- Muslims in Assam ‘living in most peaceful atmosphere’ ever: Himanta