Nagaland: Govt employees join nation-wide protest demanding Old Pension Scheme

Kohima: Employees of the state government, led by the Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees’ Association (CANSSEA) on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest demanding the Old Pension scheme (OPS) and the scrapping of the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Protesters took to the street and gathered outside the Civil Secretariat at Kohima where they held placards that read “Scrap NPS, Pension is my right”, “NPS is fooling people”, “NPS is no pension scheme”, and so on. ‘

The state government employees joined the nationwide protest called by the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) and the Central Government employees & Workers (CGEW) which placed 7 charter of demands.

Speaking to journalists, CANSSEA president Dr Ilang said “The CANSSEA is focusing on the national pension scheme. We have around 40,000 employees already. We are demanding that NPS has to be scrapped.

The state government and the Centre, he said, must work together to address the issue. The NPS was introduced by the Centre for all government appointments made after January 1, 2004, and is regulated under the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) Act 2013.

“Scrap NPS and give us what is the due right for all employees, that is the Old Pension Scheme which is a defined pension scheme governed by the government. Whereas NPS is a privatised company where the money is going, we do not know whether we will get the pension,” he said.

Dr Ilang said that there should be ‘One Nation, One Pension’ and that it is the right of every employee which is hard-earned. “We will not stop till the Government of India repeals the Act,” he added.

