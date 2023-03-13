New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said it is expected that the media would have “complete sensitivity” towards the dignity and safety of women in their advertisements, news and programmes.



In a video message while flagging off an All Women Bike Rally, organised by the Navbharat Times, the president said that according to the Constitution, it is the duty of every citizen of India to give up such practices which are against the dignity of women.

“To perform this fundamental duty, it is necessary that the thinking of every citizen should be respectful towards women. The foundation of respectful conduct towards women can be laid in the family itself,” she said.

Mothers and sisters should inculcate in their sons and brothers the values of giving respect to women and also asked teachers to strengthen the culture of respect and sensitivity towards women among the students, Murmu said.

“The president said that it is expected from the media that they would have complete sensitivity towards the dignity and safety of women in their advertisements, news and programmes,” according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu said the nature has given women the ability to become mothers; and the one who has the capability of motherhood, the capability of leadership naturally exists in her.

She said that despite all the limitations and challenges, women have set new records of success on the strength of their indomitable courage and skill.

