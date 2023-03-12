'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' raises Rs 53.16 crore in four days
Film poster

Mumbai: Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” has raised Rs 53.16 crore in four days.

In a press note, the makers of the Luv Ranjan-directorial said the movie collected Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday.

“#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar collects Rs. 16.57 CR NBOC on Saturday, crossing its release day collection and showing a growth of 64% compared to Friday. Total NBOC – Rs. 53.16 CR,” the note read.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Also Read | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: A sweet, honest & relatable romcom with superb performances

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment