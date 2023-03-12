'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' raises Rs 53.16 crore in four days

Mumbai: Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” has raised Rs 53.16 crore in four days.



In a press note, the makers of the Luv Ranjan-directorial said the movie collected Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday.

“#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar collects Rs. 16.57 CR NBOC on Saturday, crossing its release day collection and showing a growth of 64% compared to Friday. Total NBOC – Rs. 53.16 CR,” the note read.

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.

