PM Modi praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Central Railway for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an “outstanding feat”.

Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team. https://t.co/P1FFHZ5uWu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2023

Responding to a tweet by Central Railway, the prime minister tweeted, “Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In its tweet, the Central Railway said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network.

Also Read | Will Sikkim get a rail link till the China border?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









