PM Modi praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Central Railway for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an “outstanding feat”.
Responding to a tweet by Central Railway, the prime minister tweeted, “Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team.”
In its tweet, the Central Railway said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network.
