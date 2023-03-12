PM Modi praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network
PM Narendra Modi lauds Central Railways' decision for 100 percent electrification of broad gauge network

New DelhiPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Central Railway for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an “outstanding feat”.

Responding to a tweet by Central Railway, the prime minister tweeted, “Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team.”

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

In its tweet, the Central Railway said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network.

Also Read | Will Sikkim get a rail link till the China border?

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment