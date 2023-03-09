Film industry mourns director-actor Satish Kaushik's sudden demise

Mumbai: Film personalities such as Govinda, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kangana Ranaut on Thursday mourned film veteran Satish Kaushik’s sudden death while remembering him as a “gentle soul” who will be missed for his passion for life and movies.

Kaushik, who donned multiple hats of a director, producer and screenwriter, died of a heart attack in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday.

His close friend and colleague Anupam Kher had shared the news of Kaushik’s demise on Twitter.

“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!” Kher said in the post.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Actor Salman Khan who worked with Kaushik on many films and was most notably directed in hit film “Tere Naam”, said he always loved and respected the actor-filmmaker.

“Always loved, cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace and strength to family and loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji (sic)” Salman wrote in his tweet.

Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 9, 2023

Govinda, who has acted in many films with Kaushik most notably in “Saajan Chale Sasural”, “Deewana Mastana”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Pardesi Babu”, “Aunty No. 1”, “Haseena Maan Jaayegi”, and “Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta” among others, remembered him as a great artist.

“When I look back today at all the movies that we acted in together, I feel very sad that we lost him. Every actor acts, but he was someone who would understand things and then perform. (woh samaj ke acting karte thay),” Govinda told PTI.

Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, who had celebrated Holi with Kaushik on March 7, tweeted, “Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me. Satish ji, it was not your turn.”

“Woke up to the sad news of Satishji’s (Kaushik) demise. I’ve shared laughs with him on & off screen. His presence filled a frame. In life too, whenever we met, he brought a smile to my face. Condolences to his family. RIP Satish Ji,” added actor Ajay Devgn.

Woke up to the sad news of Satishji’s (Kaushik) demise. I've shared laughs with him on & off screen. His presence filled a frame. In life too, whenever we met, he brought a smile to my face. Condolences to his family. RIP Satish Ji🙏 pic.twitter.com/GTO2kFAPr3 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 9, 2023

Hansal Mehta remembered Kaushik as an actor, who was hungry for better characters.

“Satish ji gone too soon. Don’t even know how to say that you will be missed dearly. Your hunger for better characters, your passion for stories and your love for life are irreplaceable. Our film together Ek Director Ki Maut’ now is no longer a film. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Instagram.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who worked with Kaushik in “Mr and Mrs Khiladi, said he will remember the late actor for the “spontaneous laughter” he brought to the sets of their 1997 romantic-comedy.

“Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti,” Kumar said in his tweet.

Actor-director Soni Razdan said she is in disbelief about the demise of her “Mandi” co-star Kaushik, whom she fondly remembered as a “jolly gentle soul”.

“Shocked and heartbroken to hear our contemporary @satishkaushik2 is no more. Many of us met him for the first time while we were shooting Mandi. He was a jolly gentle soul always laughing. It’s very hard to believe he’s gone. RIP dear Satish we will miss you terribly,” she said.

Shocked and heartbroken to hear our contemporary @satishkaushik2 is no more. Many of us met him for the first time while we were shooting Mandi. He was a jolly gentle soul always laughing. It’s very hard to believe he’s gone. RIP dear Satish we will miss you terribly. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 9, 2023

Kaushik’s demise is a great loss to the film industry, said Bajpayee.

“Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!” he wrote.

Ranaut said she will miss her “biggest cheerleader”.

“Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said he is “shocked” to hear of the passing of the actor.

“A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you,” he tweeted.

Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 9, 2023

Life is so unpredictable, said actor Renuka Shahane as she recalled Kaushik sharing photographs of the Holi party a couple of days ago.

“I am so shocked to hear that Satish Kaushikji is no more. Just yesterday he had shared some lovely photographs of Holi and today one hears of his sad demise. Life is so unpredictable May his soul rest in eternal peace Om Shanti,” she said.

I am so shocked to hear that Satish Kaushikji is no more. Just yesterday he had shared some lovely photographs of Holi and today one hears of his sad demise. Life is so unpredictable 💔 May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ॐ शांति 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 9, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who acted in his directorials “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” and “Milenge Milenge”, said on Instagram that she was “extremely heartbroken”. “… Thinking of all our times together. Rest in laughter and peace,” she said.

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He was best known for his comedic roles such as Calendar in “Mr India” and Pappu Pager in “Deewana Mastana”.

His acting credits also include films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, “Ram Lakhan”, “Saajan Chale Sasural”, ” Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Haseena Maan Jaayegi”, “Udta Punjab”, “Bharat”, and “Chhalaang”.

Kaushik is credited for penning the dialogues for the 1983 cult classic “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, and writing the story of his 2021 directorial venture “Kaagaz” featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.

His directorial debut was the Sridevi and Anil Kapoor-led film, “Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja”. He followed it up with “Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain”, “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai”, “Badhaai Ho Badhaai”, all featuring Kapoor; Salman Khan-starrer “Tere Naam”; and “Kaagaz”.

Some of his upcoming film include “Emergency”, Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, and Disney+ Hotstar series “PopKaun”.

Also Read | Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

