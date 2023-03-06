Online gaming sector hails govt move to make IT ministry as nodal agency for regulations

Panaji: The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports hailed the Union government’s move to appoint the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal point for regulations in the online gaming sector.

In its meeting here on Friday, the FIFS, formed in 2017 to create a thriving ecosystem for users and operators of fantasy sports, said it will help the sector, which contributes extensively to the country’s economy.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The meet was attended by Goa transport minister Mauvin Godinho, FIFS chairman Bimal Julka, director general Joy Bhattacharjya, and heads of several online gaming firms.

Addressing the meet, Godinho said Goa was keen on attracting investments from the online gaming sector as the state is the best place for innovation.

The meet deliberated on regulations for the online gaming industry in the Union Budget, the future of the Animation-Visual Effects-Gaming-Comics (AVGC) sector, and the appointment of MeitY as the nodal ministry for skill-based online games, an FIFS release said.

Bhattacharjya said the meeting provided an excellent opportunity for the industry to come together and discuss important policy changes.

Also Read | 5 future-forward Indian startups that are using Web 3.0

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









