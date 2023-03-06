Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 7 and 8.

Holi is all about colours, music, dancing, getting together with friends and family, awesome food and lots of fun. Celebrations begin with Choti Holi, and Holika Dahan on March 7, which is followed by Dhulandi or Rangwali on March 8.

Marking the victory of good over evil, the festival, as per the Hindu calendar, falls in the month of Phalgun between February and March.

The celebration of Rangwali Holi includes smearing of gulal and other coloured powders on each other. People usually dress up in white to celebrate Holi and play with colours. They also distribute sweets and gifts among their near and dear ones.

Happy Holi wishes and messages

Holi is a special time of year when we remember those we love with colourful splashes.

Have fun with colours on Holi and throughout the rest of the week with the colors of love. Happy Holi.

God gives you all the colours of life, the colours of joy, the colours of happiness, the colours of friendship, the colours of love, and any other colors you wish to paint in your life. Have a wonderful Holi!

Have a great time with colours on Holi and the rest of the days filled with love. Holi greetings!

Holi is a great time to break the ice, rekindle relationships, and bond with those you care about through the use of colour. Happy Holi!

Wishing you happiness, success and glory. May your Holi celebrations this year be memorable.

Warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you forget all your worries and enjoy this day to the fullest. Happy Holi.

May you be blessed with a day full of colours, happiness, laughter and smile. Wishing you a very Happy Holi.

Holi is the time to show your love for each other and to renew your friendship. Sending you heartiest love this Holi.

May the spirit of Holi bring you happiness. The warmth of Holi brings you joy, and the joy of Holi brings you hope. I wish you a joyous Holi!

Let us make this Holi special by sprinkling the colors of love on one another. Happy Holi to you

Even though I am not with you on this joyous occasion of Holi, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I wish you a joyous Holi.

Holi is the day when people use colors to express their love. It’s time to express your feelings. All of the colors on you represent love! Holi greetings!

Colours that make you happy. Friendship colours, love colours, and prosperity colours. May you have fun with all of the colours of Holi. Holi greetings!

May you have the most blessed Holi festival than you ever had.

In this lovely celebration of life and colour, we reaffirm our love for one another by sharing all the different shades of life. Holi greetings!

Everyone, on the inside, is a child, The festival will bring out the child in all of us. So let us rejoice in the festival of colors. Holi greetings!

Holi is the apt time to break the ice, renew relationships and link yourself with those that you wanted to with a bit of colour.

Let’s fill each other with the colour of Holi and the deepest shade of love. Happy Holi, my love.

If the wishes come in rainbow colours, I’ll send the brightest to say happy Holi.

Enjoy every colour of Holi and experience all the happiness you deserve. Remember, God is always with you. Appreciate every moment. Remain smiling.

