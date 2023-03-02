In an attempt to create a positive environmental impact by uniting the world in support of people and the planet, World Wildlife Fund is all set to celebrate Earth hour on March 25, 2023, with more than 190 countries, including India, joining as participants in the switch-off event which will turn a single Earth hour into thousands and millions of hours of action and awareness towards the conservation of environment.

Ahead of the observance of the global event, Earth Hour India has launched three-time Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej as the ‘Face of Earth Hour India’ for this year.

The Bengaluru-based music composer is widely known for his music albums like, ‘Divine Tides’ and ‘Winds of Samsara’ for which he has been bestowed with the prestigious Grammy Awards.

The internationally acclaimed composer has been devoting his music only to the cause of the environment, for at least half a dozen years now.

Sharing his views and aspirations as the face of the campaign, Ricky Kej said, ” We can together revitalise the power of the hour for a nature positive world and inspire and mobilize the collective consciousness of the entire world to give back to the people and planet. As landmarks and homes across the globe take part in Earth Hour’s iconic switch-off, I request everyone to ‘switch off’ themselves by taking a break from their routine and everyday distractions and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for our planet and nature around us.”

Earth hour is one of the world’s biggest grassroots environmental movements which was started back on March 31, 2007, in Sydney Australia where 2.2 million individuals switched off their lights for an hour, to tackle climate change and replace people’s despair with hope and positivity at a global level.

The annual campaign is observed every year to bring conservation and sustainable practices into focus towards creating a better world for future generations

Like every year, Earth Hour 2023 will be observed from 8:30-9:30 PM which will serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of our planet, the need to protect and how there is a limited time to do so.

